India makes 'her-story': Women's cricket team wins ODI Women's World Cup

India's Vice Captain, Smriti Mandhana shared her feelings after the victory saying, "Every World Cup we’ve gone into, there have been so many heartbreaks for all of us. But we always believed that we had a bigger responsibility – not just to win, but to keep growing women’s cricket. And honestly, just look at the support we’ve had over the last month and a half. It’s been incredible. To finally lift the World Cup today – I’ll take those 45 sleepless nights any day for this moment".

Shafali Verma delivered an incredible performance with both the bat and the ball. Shafali scored the most runs for India with a staggering 87 runs and took 2 wickets for 36 runs. The 21 year old player won the match deserved Player of the Match award.

"It was difficult but I had confidence in myself – that if I can stay calm, I could achieve everything. My parents, my friends, my brother, everyone supported me and helped me understand how to play. It was very important for my team and myself, and I just wanted to make my team win", shared Shafali Verma.