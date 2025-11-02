India makes 'her-story': Women's cricket team wins ODI Women's World Cup

The Indian Women's cricket team has made history! The women have made the country proud with a historic first win at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.
India, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium and emerged as the tournament's champions!
South Africa's women's team failed to chase the 299 runs scored by India in the first innings. They were bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs as India clinched their title in front of an energetic home crowd after delivering an all-round masterclass.
Marking a historic moment for women's cricket as well as women's sport in India, India displayed a well-rounded performance, showing composure and confidence in both innings. A team made up of debutants and players who have seen little recognition until now, have inspired an entire generation with their magic.
India's coach Amol Muzumdar, overcome by emotions shared that the moment has not sunk in. "It is an unbelievable achievement by all the girls. They deserve everything that follows from here. They have done every Indian proud. I know for a fact that they have worked extremely hard for this. It is a watershed moment for Indian cricket", said the proud coach.
Harmanpreet Kaur, whose spectacular catch secured India's victory, becomes the first Indian captain to win the Women's ODI World Cup.
India's Vice Captain, Smriti Mandhana shared her feelings after the victory saying, "Every World Cup we’ve gone into, there have been so many heartbreaks for all of us. But we always believed that we had a bigger responsibility – not just to win, but to keep growing women’s cricket. And honestly, just look at the support we’ve had over the last month and a half. It’s been incredible. To finally lift the World Cup today – I’ll take those 45 sleepless nights any day for this moment".
Shafali Verma delivered an incredible performance with both the bat and the ball. Shafali scored the most runs for India with a staggering 87 runs and took 2 wickets for 36 runs. The 21 year old player won the match deserved Player of the Match award.
"It was difficult but I had confidence in myself – that if I can stay calm, I could achieve everything. My parents, my friends, my brother, everyone supported me and helped me understand how to play. It was very important for my team and myself, and I just wanted to make my team win", shared Shafali Verma.
Deepti Sharma, who took 22 wickets and scored 205 runs throughout the tournament was awarded the Player of the Tournament. She took a mind-blowing 5 wickets in the final against South Africa, helping India inch closer to their first ICC victory.
An emotional Deepti said, "Thanks to them [the people], this would not have been possible. As a team, we are feeling very happy. I always enjoy, whichever department I am in [batting or bowling], or whichever situation it is. I wanted to play according to the situation".
This ODI World Cup has surpassed several records in terms of viewership, making it the most watched tournamnet women's cricket. India's stellar victory has birthed the country's new host of role models who will inspire young children and especially young girls to break stereotypes and follow their passion.