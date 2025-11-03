From tennis ball cricket in Bundelkhand to six-wicket haul against England: Pacer Kranti Goud's resilient story

Team India clinched their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Amid nationwide celebrations, several stories emerged about the players' journeys. However, bowler Kranti Goud's story is probably the most cinematic.

Months before the World Cup victory, Kranti Goud became only the second Indian, after Jhulan Goswami, to achieve a six-wicket haul in a Women's One Day International (WODI) against England. This also made her the third Indian, overall, to take six wickets in an ODI match, joining Mamatha Maben and Jhulan Goswami.

India's World Cup victory: A look at pacer Kranti Goud's terrific performance

On Sunday's World Cup run, of course, Kranti Goud's electrifying spell was instrumental in India’s victory over South Africa, hails from Ghuwara, located in Chhatarpur district.

The BCCI announced a cash reward of ₹51 crore for India's World Cup-winning women's team and the Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced an incentive of Rs 1 crore for Kranti from the state government.

However, the 'daughter of Chattarpur' needed acute resilience to get through her foundational years.