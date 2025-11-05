Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Jolty accused of abuse, beating juniors

The Bangladeshi women's cricket team has been engulfed in controversy following senior pacer Jahanara Alam's claim that captain Nigar Sultana Joty had abused junior players. In an interview for a media platform, Jahanara further claimed that Nigar "beats up the juniors a lot," even stating that some incidents took place during the World Cup and also during the team's recent Dubai tour.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty faces abuse allegations within the team

Jahanara said that multiple junior players confided to her that they had been slapped and verbally abused by the captain. The seasoned fast bowler also stated that the players had been subjected to a toxic dressing room atmosphere and claimed that favouritism had taken root in the team.

"One or two individuals have other options, and sometimes even just one individual will have that to themselves," she said, adding that senior players have been "slowly" frozen out since 2021.