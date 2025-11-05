Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Jolty accused of abuse, beating juniors

The Bangladeshi women's cricket team has been engulfed in controversy following senior pacer Jahanara Alam's claim that captain Nigar Sultana Joty had abused junior players. In an interview for a media platform, Jahanara further claimed that Nigar "beats up the juniors a lot," even stating that some incidents took place during the World Cup and also during the team's recent Dubai tour.
Jahanara said that multiple junior players confided to her that they had been slapped and verbally abused by the captain. The seasoned fast bowler also stated that the players had been subjected to a toxic dressing room atmosphere and claimed that favouritism had taken root in the team.
"One or two individuals have other options, and sometimes even just one individual will have that to themselves," she said, adding that senior players have been "slowly" frozen out since 2021.
BCB dismisses claims as "baseless"
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) quickly responded with a firm denial, describing the allegations as “baseless, made up and false.” A further statement maintained the board's confidence in the leadership and management of the women’s team, where there was currently no evidence to substantiate the allegations.
BCB sources also suggested that Jahanara, who has been out of contention for the national team since 2024, may have “little relevance to team selection."
The board also insisted that the women's team was operating in a professional environment and rejected insinuations of abuse or prejudice.
Team culture under scrutiny
The incident overshadowed one of Bangladesh's most exciting women's teams. Nigar Sultana, Bangladesh's premier batter and captain since 2021, has yet to respond in any public detail, and there has been no suggestion of a formal inquiry. Cricket watchers are concerned that the episode could damage player morale and women's cricket, which has been growing steadily in stature.
Despite the denials, questions remain regarding transparency, player welfare issues, and grievance protocols within the BCB. There have been calls for an independent inquiry into the allegations that could confirm or deny them and restore trust.
(Story by Debolina Roy)