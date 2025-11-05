How the Indian women’s team soared to an unforgettable World Cup triumph

‘A new awakening’

The performance of the Indian women’s cricket team was a fine display of true ‘Nari Shakti’. It’s a reminder of potential women’s sports hold, and that our teams can be the best. I admired Jemimah’s performance during the semi-finals against Australia. She reminded me of Kapil Dev’s one-man battle (against Zimbabwe, at Tunbridge Wells) during the 1983 World Cup. The victory over Australia boosted the team’s confidence and resolve, which shone through during the final against South Africa. Every such victory inspires change in society. We might be reluctant to learn from defeats but when we win, it penetrates our collective conscience. This victory, no doubt, will definitely bring a new awakening in young girls and their guardians. Participation and viewership will go up. To more victories and more heights — I wish our cricketers the best! Since cricket is now going to be included in the Olympics, I hope to see more medals coming our way.

- PT Usha, legendary sprinter and president of Indian Olympic Association

‘Turning point for women’s cricket’

This is a spectacular victory. When we started playing cricket in the 1970s, we could not have imagined that we, as women, could reach this level, participate in international tournaments and win them. Those days, there were not many women playing cricket as it was perceived to be a man’s game and we used to play at the national level with minimal resources. This is a great moment in the history of women’s cricket. It goes to show that there is nothing that women cannot achieve with grit and determination. This will be a turning point for women’s cricket – men and women will look at our players with respect and parents will support girls to take up sports as a profession.

- Geeta Parthasarathi, veteran Karnataka cricketer

‘Inspiration for an entire generation’

It is a proud moment for all of us, especially for women in sports. Most women’s sports don’t get due attention, but I think the World Cup final had unprecedented viewership. I came across some comments comparing the team with Kapil’s Dev’s of 1983. I agree with this. This win has put to rest any doubts about how exciting, aggressive and powerful women’s sports can be. I am certain that more young girls — no matter which sports they are interested in — will be motivated to go all out. These are historical moments that end up inspiring an entire generation. Kudos to captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been my favourite.

- Anju Bobby George, former Indian long-jump champion

‘Victory has healed all of us’

This first World Cup is going to be the most inspiring moment for the future girls who take up the sport. For all the hard work that the previous generations put into the sport, for all the heartbreaks we endured, this victory has healed all of us. As an Indian and as a former Indian cricketer it is an extremely proud moment for me, and a very emotional one, especially when Harman gave the cup to Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Those two legends deserve it equally as we all do. But then again, this squad is to be appreciated for finally bringing the cup home. They stood out because they are never satisfied with their wins, they always want to get better and better. After the semi-finals, the lines used by the Indian team in the dressing room is, ‘It is not yet done, we still have the final.’ Even after winning the finals, at the presentation, Harman said, ‘This is the beginning, we want to make this a habit,’ proving this point. From the squad, I think Pratika Rawal was definitely impressive according to me. I was really upset and disappointed when she was injured and wasn’t able to be a part of the semi-finals and finals. She’s always under the pressure and is always being compared to Shafali Verma, and to have been so calm and composed despite that and get that crucial century against New Zealand, which was a knock out game was phenomenal.

- Niranjana Nagarajan, former Indian cricketer

'Heroic effort'

Our college WhatsApp groups came alive during those nail-biting moments, just like they did in the semifinal against Australia. Most of us shared Rohit Sharma’s reaction after the victory — tears and pride. When two evenly matched teams clash at this level, it often comes down to who wants it more. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, Australia’s fate turned with Maxwell’s insane innings against Afghanistan, which shifted destiny in their favour. This time, it was Jemimah Rodrigues’ heroic run chase in the semifinal against six-time champions Australia that lit the fire. Her effort meant too much for the team to let it go in vain, and they delivered. Kudos to Team India!

- Priyam Pandey, actor

