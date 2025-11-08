Pep Guardiola admits he misses 'main rival' Jurgen Klopp ahead of 1000-game milestone

Guardiola shared several memorable title battles with Klopp before the German stepped down from his role at Anfield last year. Guardiola who has donw six Premier League crowns and the Champions League with City, said, “If I were to choose one rival for this personal milestone, that I want to share with many people, they would be the best.

“I’ve been longer than ever in this country. Of course Barcelona, the impact on my life as a ballboy, football player, manager, and so on is obvious and Bayern was an incredible step as well.

“But Liverpool, especially with Jurgen, have been the biggest rivals in this country and it could not be better, to be honest. So destiny decided that and it’s nice to live it.

“In terms of Jurgen’s side or Pep’s side, I think we respected each other. I had the feeling that Jurgen gave me a lot and I miss him.

“He gave me a lot in sense of, to beat that guy, how much I have to think and work and do it, to make it better.”