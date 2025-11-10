Ravindra Jadeja’s Instagram account disappears amid Chennai Super Kings exit rumours

Ravindra Jadeja’s verified Instagram handle, ‘royalnavghan’, has disappeared from the social media platform, fans reported early Monday. This further fueled speculation amid talks of his possible departure from Chennai Super Kings.

Is Ravindra Jadeja exiting Chennai Super Kings? Fans anxious after his Instagram page disappears

Multiple reports suggest that CSK are set to trade their former captain to Rajasthan Royals in a blockbuster IPL deal that could bring Sanju Samson to Chennai ahead of the December mini-auction. If finalised, the move would mark Jadeja’s return to the Royals after 16 years (he was part of their squad during the 2008 and 2009 seasons).

According to earlier reports, Rajasthan had long been interested in signing an Indian spinner as part of the trade for Samson and had set their sights on Jadeja.

CSK reportedly agreed to the proposal, though Rajasthan also expressed interest in pacer Matheesha Pathirana. The Chennai franchise declined that request and instead offered England all-rounder Sam Curran.