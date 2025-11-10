Ravindra Jadeja’s Instagram account disappears amid Chennai Super Kings exit rumours

Ravindra Jadeja’s verified Instagram handle, ‘royalnavghan’, has disappeared from the social media platform, fans reported early Monday. This further fueled speculation amid talks of his possible departure from Chennai Super Kings.
Multiple reports suggest that CSK are set to trade their former captain to Rajasthan Royals in a blockbuster IPL deal that could bring Sanju Samson to Chennai ahead of the December mini-auction. If finalised, the move would mark Jadeja’s return to the Royals after 16 years (he was part of their squad during the 2008 and 2009 seasons).
According to earlier reports, Rajasthan had long been interested in signing an Indian spinner as part of the trade for Samson and had set their sights on Jadeja.
CSK reportedly agreed to the proposal, though Rajasthan also expressed interest in pacer Matheesha Pathirana. The Chennai franchise declined that request and instead offered England all-rounder Sam Curran.
Jadeja began his IPL journey with Rajasthan Royals under Shane Warne in 2008 and continued for another season before joining Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011. He moved to Chennai Super Kings in 2012 and became a key part of their core lineup, and was retained in both the 2018 and 2025 mega auctions.
He was appointed CSK captain in 2022, he stepped down mid-season after a poor start, with MS Dhoni returning to lead. Jadeja played a crucial role in three of CSK’s five title wins, including his match-winning finish in the 2023 final against Gujarat Titans.
Following media reports linking him to the potential trade with Samson, . It remains unclear whether Jadeja personally deactivated or deleted his account, or if it was compromised.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.