Arjun Tendulkar to leave Mumbai Indians?

Lucknow Super Giants has agreed for a "straightforward all-cash transfer" and have offered to transfer cricketer Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians. The 34-year-old Indian cricketer and the Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain and has won the IPL twice with Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and 2021.

The reports have further stated that the two transfers including Arjun Tendulkar and Shardul Thakur are not related and hence not exactly an exchange deal. In the case of exchange deals, the BCCI must make an official announcement as per the IPL trade deals.

However, the two deals are being seen as a cluster due to the franchises involved and reports suggest that the deal is going good so far with discussions still underway. A final decision on the situation must be reached by the retention deadline date which is on November 15, 2025. Hence, confirmation is awaited.

Lucknow Super Giants had picked Shardul Thakur for his base price of Rs 2 crore as a replacement player ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The cricketer has played a total of 10 matches for the franchise, taking an impressive 13 wickets.