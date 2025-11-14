Cristiano Ronaldo sent off during match against Ireland, may miss World Cup opener

As per rules, the captain had to leave the pitch immediately as Portugal, now led by Bernardo Silva, were down to 10 men. It was Cristiano's first red card in the Portugal shirt, in 226 games.

However, there is more danger ahead as the player might be banned from the World Cup opening match next year.

FIFA rules state that a ban on a player shown the red card should last "at least two matches for serious foul play" and "at least three matches for violent conduct"or "at least three matches or an appropriate period of time for assault, including elbowing". This puts the 40-year old in some serious trouble.

Cristiano Ronaldo will surely miss the match against Armenia on Sunday, the final Qualifying match before the World Cup starts next year. Upon winning the match, Portugal will qualify for football's greatest contest in 2026. Since FIFA says that the ban is only applicable to competitive games, Cristiano may not be in the playing 11 when Portugal play their first match at the World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo has said that next years World Cup will be his last, given he will be 41 and the possibility of missing a match comes with a lot of heartbreak for fans.

As a professional player, the former Real Madrid legend has now been shown the red card 13 times in his senior career so far.