Dillon Danis faces lifestime ban from UFC

Controversial MMA star Dillon Danis has been handed a lifetime ban from the Ultimate Fighting Championship after a wild cageside brawl at UFC 332 in New York City. The 32-year-old, a former training partner of Conor McGregor, was embroiled in a shocking physical altercation with members of welterweight champion Islam Makhachev's camp on Saturday.

Dillon Danis banned from UFC after fight with Islam Makhachev’s team

The chaos erupted between championship bouts at Madison Square Garden. Footage shows Dillon exchanging blows with several men, including Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Magomed Zaynukov, before security rushed in to break up the melee and escort Dillon from the arena.

UFC CEO Dana White was livid, confirming the lifetime ban during the post-fight press conference. “You will never see Dillon Danis at a UFC fight ever again,” Dana stated, though he added he would not be pressing charges.