Anthony Joshua says he will ‘break internet over Jake Paul’s face’ ahead of mega fight

Anthony Joshua has said that he won’t be holding back in his showdown with Jake Paul.
The pair are set to meet on December 19, at Miami’s Kaseya Center, in a bout classified as a full professional fight not an exhibition so the result will count on their official records and a knockout is very much on the table.
Still, the contest differs from typical men’s main events: it is slated for eight three-minute rounds, and Joshua will have a weight limit of 245lb.
Both fighters will also use 10oz gloves instead of the larger, more cushioned varieties often seen in exhibition bouts.
Joshua vs Paul stands out as one of the sport’s most surprising matchups, pitting 36-year-old Joshua a former two-time world heavyweight champion against 28-year-old Paul, who first rose to fame on YouTube and the Disney Channel before pivoting to boxing.
"I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record while keeping cool, calm and collected," he said.
“Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”
“This isn’t an AI simulation, this is Judgment Day,” said Paul. “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title."
He further continued, "To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep.”
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said, “They say be careful what you wish for, kind of feel like that’s all I need to say. Two of the biggest names in the sport will collide on 19 December. While I admire Jake’s b***s, he’s going to find out the hard way in Miami.”
Though Joshua has not fought since 2024, his record stands at 28-4 (25 KO wins), and he has defeated the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin and Kubrat Pulev.
Meanwhile, Paul is 12-1 (7 KO wins) as a professional and besides beating former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, he has also triumphed over former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, and boxing icon Mike Tyson.