Anthony Joshua says he will ‘break internet over Jake Paul’s face’ ahead of mega fight

Anthony Joshua has said that he won’t be holding back in his showdown with Jake Paul.

The pair are set to meet on December 19, at Miami’s Kaseya Center, in a bout classified as a full professional fight not an exhibition so the result will count on their official records and a knockout is very much on the table.

Still, the contest differs from typical men’s main events: it is slated for eight three-minute rounds, and Joshua will have a weight limit of 245lb.

Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul: The fight is confirmed for December

Both fighters will also use 10oz gloves instead of the larger, more cushioned varieties often seen in exhibition bouts.

Joshua vs Paul stands out as one of the sport’s most surprising matchups, pitting 36-year-old Joshua a former two-time world heavyweight champion against 28-year-old Paul, who first rose to fame on YouTube and the Disney Channel before pivoting to boxing.