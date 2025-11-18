Browns QB Shedeur Sanders’ home reportedly burglarised during NFL debut

A break-in reportedly occurred at the home of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders while he was playing Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Sanders was selected 144th in the 2025 NFL draft and made his league debut in the second half after starter Dillon Gabriel entered concussion protocol. The matchup took place at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Reports indicated it’s still unclear whether anything was taken from Sanders’ home, and no suspects have been identified.

Reports claim there was a break-in at the home of Shedeur Sanders

Over the past year, several prominent athletes including the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, the Bengals’ Joe Burrow, and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have also had their homes burglarized.

During Cleveland’s 23-16 defeat, Sanders completed just 4 of 16 attempts for 47 yards, threw an interception and was sacked twice. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Sanders will start next week against the Raiders in Las Vegas if Gabriel remains in the protocol.