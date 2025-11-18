Indian archers stuck in Dhaka after cancelled flights, stuffed into local bus

The contingent included seasoned names like Abhishek Verma, Jyoti Surekha and Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara. They arrived at Dhaka airport on Saturday for their 9.30 pm flight to Delhi, only to learn after boarding that the plane had a technical fault and would not be departing.

Their troubles unfolded as the city was gripped by street violence ahead of a special tribunal’s verdict against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a case involving alleged crimes against humanity.

With no information coming their way, the women and other team members waited inside the terminal until 2 am. When the flight was officially cancelled, they were told there would be no replacement service that night.

Things deteriorated further once they stepped out of the airport. The group was packed into a “windowless local bus” and driven for nearly 30 minutes to a temporary lodge, which Abhishek Verma said resembled a “Dharamshala.”

"The 'dharamshala' that was given in the name of the guest house was very pathetic. In one room, there were six double beds... There was only one toilet, and the condition of the toilet was very bad," he told PTI.

"It was such that I don't think anyone could have taken a bath there," Verma, who has consecutive Asian Games silver medals (2018 and 2022), alleged.

Their attempts to make alternative arrangements also could not work out, as they could not do any international transactions.