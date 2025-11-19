Tennis icon Roger Federer inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1st year of eligibility

“I’ve always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me,” Federer said. “To be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling.”

Federer is one of eight men with a career Grand Slam, collecting eight championships at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open.

“I didn’t predict I was going to have this many majors,” Federer once said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I was hoping to maybe have one, to be quite honest, at the very beginning of my career.”

Federer secured his first Grand Slam trophy at Wimbledon in 2003, and in 2009 he surpassed Pete Sampras’ record of 14 majors by winning the All England Club title once again, edging Andy Roddick 16–14 in a marathon fifth set. He went on to capture his 20th major at the 2018 Australian Open.

“I don’t really feel like I’m playing for the records,” Federer once told the AP. “I play this game because I love it.”

His Grand Slam count eventually was surpassed by Nadal, who got to 22 before retiring last year at age 38, and Djokovic, who has 24 and is still active at 38.