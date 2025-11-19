Tennis icon Roger Federer inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1st year of eligibility

Roger Federer has been selected for induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, the Rhode Island–based institution announced on Wednesday.
Federer, the first man to claim 20 Grand Slam singles titles and a central figure in an extraordinary era alongside Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic which he once called “a golden time for tennis” was the sole player to earn enough votes for the Hall’s Class of 2026. The Hall does not disclose detailed voting results.
In the contributor category, TV commentator, journalist, and former player Mary Carillo was also chosen for induction. The ceremony will take place in August.
“I’ve always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me,” Federer said. “To be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling.”
Federer is one of eight men with a career Grand Slam, collecting eight championships at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open.
“I didn’t predict I was going to have this many majors,” Federer once said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I was hoping to maybe have one, to be quite honest, at the very beginning of my career.”
Federer secured his first Grand Slam trophy at Wimbledon in 2003, and in 2009 he surpassed Pete Sampras’ record of 14 majors by winning the All England Club title once again, edging Andy Roddick 16–14 in a marathon fifth set. He went on to capture his 20th major at the 2018 Australian Open.
“I don’t really feel like I’m playing for the records,” Federer once told the AP. “I play this game because I love it.”
His Grand Slam count eventually was surpassed by Nadal, who got to 22 before retiring last year at age 38, and Djokovic, who has 24 and is still active at 38.
Federer ended five seasons ranked No. 1, held the top spot for a record 237 straight weeks and 310 weeks overall, helped Switzerland win the Davis Cup in 2014, and captured an Olympic doubles gold medal with Stan Wawrinka in 2008.
Federer played his final Wimbledon match in 2021, just shy of turning 40. He officially announced his retirement the next year, saying goodbye by partnering Rafael Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup an event created by Federer’s own management group.
Throughout his career, he became a role model for rising stars, including current world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, 22, who already has six Grand Slam titles.
“The elegance he has shown on court, off the court — how he treated people, everyone; a really humble guy — everything he does, he does with elegance,” Alcaraz said. “I appreciate that. He took the game to another level ... that’s what I admire the most.”