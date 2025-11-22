NBA sees highest opening-month viewership in a decade, crosses 30 billion views on social media

The NBA is ringing in the season with a blockbuster start, smashing records in both viewership and attendance. In just the first month, more than 60 million people tuned in, which is its biggest early-season audience in 15 years. Meanwhile, arena turnout is on pace for the second-highest level in league history.

More than 60 million people in the U.S. have watched NBA games through the season's first month

According to a recent announcement from the league, national broadcasts on NBC/Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and ESPN have collectively pulled in over 60 million viewers so far. The figure doesn’t include the 2011–12 season, which began on Christmas Day, typically one of the NBA’s strongest TV days.

This surge comes as the league enters the first year of its 11-year, $76 billion media rights deal. On social platforms, NBA content has already surpassed 30 billion views across league-run and third-party accounts, setting a new early-season benchmark.