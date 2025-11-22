NBA sees highest opening-month viewership in a decade, crosses 30 billion views on social media

The NBA is ringing in the season with a blockbuster start, smashing records in both viewership and attendance. In just the first month, more than 60 million people tuned in, which is its biggest early-season audience in 15 years. Meanwhile, arena turnout is on pace for the second-highest level in league history.
According to a recent announcement from the league, national broadcasts on NBC/Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and ESPN have collectively pulled in over 60 million viewers so far. The figure doesn’t include the 2011–12 season, which began on Christmas Day, typically one of the NBA’s strongest TV days.
This surge comes as the league enters the first year of its 11-year, $76 billion media rights deal. On social platforms, NBA content has already surpassed 30 billion views across league-run and third-party accounts, setting a new early-season benchmark.
Merchandise sales on NBAStore.com are also booming, up more than 20%, driven by breakout young stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama, Tyrese Maxey, Cooper Flagg, Jalen Brunson, and Luka Dončić.
NBA League Pass is seeing similar momentum, with subscriptions up 10% and fans watching 8% more minutes compared to last year which are clear signs of heightened engagement across digital channels.
Attendance inside arenas mirrors last season’s near-record levels, with buildings operating at roughly 97% capacity leaguewide. The 10 NBA teams (the Celtics, Cavaliers, Warriors, Rockets, Heat, Knicks, Thunder, Suns, Spurs, and Jazz) have sold out every home game so far. The Hawks and Hornets have also posted nearly 10% attendance jumps from last season.
A mix of rising stars, electrifying matchups, and compelling narratives is fueling the surge, supported by strong social media traction and global streaming access. With this momentum, the NBA is poised for one of its most-watched and best-attended seasons in recent decades.