Lewis Hamilton 'not looking forward to 2026,' as he becomes first Ferrari driver to qualify last since 2009

Lewis Hamilton described his Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend as “horrendous,” admitting he “really struggled” throughout a race in which he initially finished P10 before being classified P8 following the disqualifications of both McLaren drivers.
Saturday had already been difficult for Hamilton, who ended Qualifying at the very back of the grid — the first time in his career that he has been the slowest on pure pace. Although he made up several places during the race, Hamilton ultimately crossed the line in 10th, later promoted to eighth, and offered a sombre reflection on what he called a deeply challenging weekend.
"I feel terrible," he told a sports portal immediately after the race.
"It's been the worst season ever and no matter how much I try, it just keeps getting worse.
"I'm trying everything in and out of the car."
When speaking to reporters afterward, he stressed that he took “zero” satisfaction from the race and said there were “no” positives to draw from it.
"I don't even know how many points we have, but at this rate, with my performance, we're done," he said.
In a different interview where he addressed media Hamilton broke down his frustration. “It was pretty straightforward. It was a pretty straightforward first lap,” he said. “I just stayed out of trouble.”
“The most meaningless 10 places, doesn’t mean anything,” he remarked. “It’s still a bad weekend.
“At the moment I’m not reflecting on it. It’s obviously the same as the last one. There’s no point in repeating what I said the last time because it’s exactly the same"
Hamilton, who risks finishing his first season with Ferrari without a single podium, conceded that he doesn’t expect things to get any better in the final two races.
“I’ve had 22 bad weekends, so I anticipate another couple,” adding that 2025 has been his “worst season ever”.
When asked whether he senses something could click, Hamilton shared “I think at this point, no. [I’ve] tried everything and it’s not working.”