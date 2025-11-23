Lewis Hamilton 'not looking forward to 2026,' as he becomes first Ferrari driver to qualify last since 2009

Lewis Hamilton described his Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend as “horrendous,” admitting he “really struggled” throughout a race in which he initially finished P10 before being classified P8 following the disqualifications of both McLaren drivers.

Saturday had already been difficult for Hamilton, who ended Qualifying at the very back of the grid — the first time in his career that he has been the slowest on pure pace. Although he made up several places during the race, Hamilton ultimately crossed the line in 10th, later promoted to eighth, and offered a sombre reflection on what he called a deeply challenging weekend.

Lewis Hamilton qualified slowest on outright pace for the 1st time in his career at the Vegas Grand Prix

"I feel terrible," he told a sports portal immediately after the race.

"It's been the worst season ever and no matter how much I try, it just keeps getting worse.

"I'm trying everything in and out of the car."