Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal are set to marry today in Sangli; here's what you need to know

Our timelines are flooded with happy pictures from cricket icon Smriti Mandhana's haldi and sangeet celebrations. The World Cup champion is set to wed music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal today in a low-key ceremony in Sangli, Maharashtra, which is her hometown
As per reports, the couple will hold an afternoon wedding, which will wrap up a week of celebrations that gave fans a rare glimpse of Smriti beyond her on-field image.
The wedding comes shortly after Mandhana’s historic performance in India’s Women’s World Cup triumph and will remain strictly private, with only close friends and family in attendance.
Their romance is said to have begun in 2019 after meeting through mutual friends in Mumbai’s creative circles.
At Smriti Mandhana’s haldi ceremony, India teammates lit up the dance floor during the celebrations, with Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, and Richa Ghosh forming her cheerful “bride squad.”
Amid the festivities, a viral clip captured groom-to-be Palash dancing with Jemimah to “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.” The heartwarming video showed the duo nailing the song’s signature hookstep with perfect sync.
Footage from the sangeet shows Smriti and Palaash performing to Salaam-E-Ishq’s “Tenu Le Ke Main Jawanga.” Before they begin dancing, Smriti is seen placing a garland around Palaash’s neck, adding a sweet touch to the moment.
In another clip, Palaash is seen singing the classic “Gulabi Aankhen” to Smriti on stage. And who can forget when Smriti Mandhana was left emotional when Palash Muchhal, proposed to her at DY Patil Stadium, the very ground where India clinched the Women’s World Cup against South Africa earlier this month.
In a video Palash shared, he leads Smriti to the centre of the pitch before surprising her with a ring.
Palash guides a blindfolded Smriti onto the field. When she takes off the blindfold, she discovers him kneeling before her, asking her to marry him.
Palash's sister Palak Muchhal also shares a warm bond with Smriti and spoke warmly about her calling her a “beautiful person” and her “best friend”.
“My relationship with Smriti Mandhana is something that I truly cherish in my life. She’s a beautiful person. We’re very close,” she said.
“Her talent is not a fluke; it is strong. She excels in her job, is family-oriented, and values a lot. She is my best friend," she added.