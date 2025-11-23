Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal are set to marry today in Sangli; here's what you need to know

Our timelines are flooded with happy pictures from cricket icon Smriti Mandhana's haldi and sangeet celebrations. The World Cup champion is set to wed music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal today in a low-key ceremony in Sangli, Maharashtra, which is her hometown

As per reports, the couple will hold an afternoon wedding, which will wrap up a week of celebrations that gave fans a rare glimpse of Smriti beyond her on-field image.

The wedding follows Smriti Mandhana's historic role in India's recent Women's World Cup victory

The wedding comes shortly after Mandhana’s historic performance in India’s Women’s World Cup triumph and will remain strictly private, with only close friends and family in attendance.

Their romance is said to have begun in 2019 after meeting through mutual friends in Mumbai’s creative circles.

At Smriti Mandhana’s haldi ceremony, India teammates lit up the dance floor during the celebrations, with Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, and Richa Ghosh forming her cheerful “bride squad.”

Amid the festivities, a viral clip captured groom-to-be Palash dancing with Jemimah to “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.” The heartwarming video showed the duo nailing the song’s signature hookstep with perfect sync.