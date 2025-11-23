Smriti Mandhana's wedding postponed as her father suffers heart attack

"Today in the morning when he was having breakfast, Smriti Mandana's father, Mr. Srinivas Mandhana, got unwell. We waited for a while. We thought that maybe it's normal, he will be fine. But he was getting worse. So we thought, let's not take any risk, so we called an ambulance and took him to the hospital. Now he is under observation," Smriti's manager said.

"You know Smriti is very close to her father. She decided that until her father gets well, this marriage, which was supposed to happen today, is indefinitely postponed. Now he is under observation, and the doctor has said that he will have to stay in the hospital. And until he gets well, because we are also in shock, and we want him to recover soon," he added.

The wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal stands postponed and the decorations at the Samdol venue are currently being taken down, as per reports.

Both families are reportedly prioritising the recovery of Srinivas Mandhana. The couple had planned to marry on November 23 in the presence of close relatives and fans in Sangli, Maharashtra, with several members of India’s Women’s World Cup–winning squad also joining Smriti for the celebrations.