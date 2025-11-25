NFL legend Bill Belichick's 24 YO girlfriend Jordon Hudson breaks a major rule; could she lose North Carolina football credentials?

No one should share images of photo passes, tour laminates, or other event credentials because people actively try to duplicate them to sneak into restricted areas. In 2021, a TikToker went viral for forging a pass to Kanye's Donda event. He boasted on camera that he managed to get closer to the stage than some of Kanye’s own family members. His method was simple: he found a picture of the event passes online, recreated a rough version of it, and confidently walked past security.

A fan wrote on X, "One of the first things about working in sports they tell you is to never post your credential online. Anyone could pretty easily create a fake one based off this clear shot of Jordon Hudson’s," one fan wrote."

However, UNC's media team has not yet flagged this issue so Jordon may be in the clear. Bill Belichick also made headlines recently as he has reportedly sold his Nantucket cottage, just three months after listing the oceanfront home for $3.9 million.

According to property records, the 73-year-old finalised the sale on November 20, accepting an offer that was $100,000 below the asking price. Belichick, whose net worth is estimated at $70 million, owns multiple properties in the Massachusetts area and is currently constructing a new house not far from the one he just sold.