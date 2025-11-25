NFL legend Bill Belichick's 24 YO girlfriend Jordon Hudson breaks a major rule; could she lose North Carolina football credentials?

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who's been in the headlines every now and then since she started seeing the NFL legend may be in some fresh trouble. Jordon may have jeopardized her North Carolina football credential while attempting to send a message to podcaster and sports personality Pablo Torre.
Over the weekend, Jordon who's a former college cheerleader, shared a photo of herself on social media and declared that she intended to sue Torre, though she never clarified the reason behind the threat. In the process, she also posted an image of her season-long credential, which grants her access to areas like the field, media zones, locker room, and other restricted spaces.
And that’s where she went wrong. Media relations departments make it very clear that credentials, especially full-season hard-card passes should never be photographed or posted publicly. Doing so is considered a serious violation of media policy and can result in the credential being revoked.
No one should share images of photo passes, tour laminates, or other event credentials because people actively try to duplicate them to sneak into restricted areas. In 2021, a TikToker went viral for forging a pass to Kanye's Donda event. He boasted on camera that he managed to get closer to the stage than some of Kanye’s own family members. His method was simple: he found a picture of the event passes online, recreated a rough version of it, and confidently walked past security.
A fan wrote on X, "One of the first things about working in sports they tell you is to never post your credential online. Anyone could pretty easily create a fake one based off this clear shot of Jordon Hudson’s," one fan wrote."
However, UNC's media team has not yet flagged this issue so Jordon may be in the clear. Bill Belichick also made headlines recently as he has reportedly sold his Nantucket cottage, just three months after listing the oceanfront home for $3.9 million.
According to property records, the 73-year-old finalised the sale on November 20, accepting an offer that was $100,000 below the asking price. Belichick, whose net worth is estimated at $70 million, owns multiple properties in the Massachusetts area and is currently constructing a new house not far from the one he just sold.