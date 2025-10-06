Pakistan’s Sidra Amin reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct against India

Pakistan batter Sidra Amin has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC’s code of conduct during a Women’s Cricket World Cup match against archrival India on Sunday.

Amin top-scored with 81 runs, but her half century was not enough to save Pakistan from an 88-run defeat. It was Pakistan’s second successive loss in the tournament after it lost the opening game against Bangladesh by seven wickets.

The ICC said in a statement on Monday that Amin breached its article 2.2 related to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.”

Amin hit her bat forcefully onto the pitch after she was dismissed in the 40th over. She admitted her offense and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Shandre Fritz.