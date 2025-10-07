Patrick Mahomes regrets multiple losses, says Chiefs have 'lost too many games already’

"We have the guys and we've executed at certain points in games and looked really good, but we crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes," added Mahomes after Monday night’s game.

Recently, Mahomes and longtime teammate, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made it clear that the team’s goals for the 2025-26 season are geared towards winning Super Bowl.

In an ESPN Monday Night Countdown interview with his brother Jason Kelce, Kelce said he believes the Chiefs are realistically “a few plays” and “a few decisions” away from being the winning team.

"The expectations every single year, year in and year out, is Super Bowl or failure,” Kelce said during their interview. “And the eye in the sky doesn’t lie, baby. You see those first two games, and we were a few plays here and there, a few decisions here and there away from being an undefeated football team."