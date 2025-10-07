Patrick Mahomes regrets multiple losses, says Chiefs have 'lost too many games already’

The Kansas City Chiefs may be eyeing another Super Bowl run, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes admits the team has been making too many costly mistakes lately.
On Monday, Oct. 6, the Chiefs suffered another narrow defeat, falling 31-28 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and slipping to a 2-3 record for the season. The loss also dealt a blow to their Super Bowl prospects. According to reports, both FanDuel and BetMGM initially listed the Chiefs at +800 odds to win the championship at the start of the season. Following the latest setback, those odds have lengthened to +1000.
"We've got to be better,” Mahomes said after Monday night’s loss. “We've lost too many games already."
The Chiefs opened their season in Brazil 5 with a 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 2, they hosted the Philadelphia Eagles for a Super Bowl rematch but came up short again, 20-17. The team managed to regain momentum with victories over the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens until their latest setback on Monday night.
Even with three early defeats, Kansas City remains only one game behind in the AFC West standings and continues to lead the division in total points scored this season, with 125.
"We have the guys and we've executed at certain points in games and looked really good, but we crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes," added Mahomes after Monday night’s game.
Recently, Mahomes and longtime teammate, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made it clear that the team’s goals for the 2025-26 season are geared towards winning Super Bowl.
In an ESPN Monday Night Countdown interview with his brother Jason Kelce, Kelce said he believes the Chiefs are realistically “a few plays” and “a few decisions” away from being the winning team.
"The expectations every single year, year in and year out, is Super Bowl or failure,” Kelce said during their interview. “And the eye in the sky doesn’t lie, baby. You see those first two games, and we were a few plays here and there, a few decisions here and there away from being an undefeated football team."
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.