Tennis players accused of doping or match-fixing can now get financial and mental-health support

Tennis players involved in doping or match-fixing investigations are now eligible for free legal help, confidential counseling or money to test products they’ve taken that might have led to a positive drug test, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced Wednesday.

The trial program begins immediately and will be reviewed after next year.

Tennis players involved in doping or match-fixing investigations are now eligible for free legal help

A player can receive up to $5,000 for a lab accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to check a medicine or a supplement for contamination or the same amount for help identifying possible sources of contaminated meat — a frequent explanation for failed doping tests in sports.

Sport Resolutions, an independent dispute resolution service that runs tribunals for anti-doping cases in tennis, is extending its free legal support in such cases to when a player first tests positive for a banned substance. Until now, this service was available only after a player was charged.