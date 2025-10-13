Tiger Woods undergoes 7th back surgery to replace collapsed disc

The collapsed disc had been pressing on nerves and limiting his movement. Tiger Woods said there is no clear timeline for returning to competitive golf. Right now, the priority is simple: walk comfortably, regain strength, and stay mobile. For people in India and elsewhere who have followed his career, from the Tiger Slam to his dramatic Masters comeback, it is a reminder that even the greatest athletes face setbacks off the field.

Woods’ determination shows in the quiet way he approaches recovery. There are no grand announcements, no flashy gestures. Each decision is about preserving his body and maintaining independence. It is a reminder that resilience is not always about winning trophies. Sometimes it is about doing what is necessary to keep moving forward.