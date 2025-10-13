Tiger Woods undergoes 7th back surgery to replace collapsed disc

Tiger Woods has had his seventh back surgery. Doctors at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York replaced a collapsed disc in his lower spine. Woods posted the update himself, saying the surgery was needed to reduce pain and protect his spine over the long term.
Fans remember the severe car crash in 2021 that almost ended his career. Since then, he has had multiple procedures, including microdecompression surgery last year and an Achilles tendon repair earlier this year. His recovery has been slow and careful, and each surgery has required therapy, patience, and a lot of discipline.
The collapsed disc had been pressing on nerves and limiting his movement. Tiger Woods said there is no clear timeline for returning to competitive golf. Right now, the priority is simple: walk comfortably, regain strength, and stay mobile. For people in India and elsewhere who have followed his career, from the Tiger Slam to his dramatic Masters comeback, it is a reminder that even the greatest athletes face setbacks off the field.
Woods’ determination shows in the quiet way he approaches recovery. There are no grand announcements, no flashy gestures. Each decision is about preserving his body and maintaining independence. It is a reminder that resilience is not always about winning trophies. Sometimes it is about doing what is necessary to keep moving forward.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.