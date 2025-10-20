Manchester United end nine-year drought at Anfield with 2-1 win over Liverpool

Manchester United finally broke their nine-year winless streak at Anfield with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. Bryan Mbeumo’s lightning-fast opener and Harry Maguire’s late header sealed a memorable result for Rúben Amorim’s men, marking United’s first league triumph at the famous ground since 2016.

The match exploded into life within seconds of kickoff. Just 62 seconds in, United stunned the home crowd as Bryan Mbeumo latched onto a clever through ball from Amad Diallo and calmly slotted past Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was starting in place of the injured Alisson Becker. The early goal gave United a crucial psychological edge, forcing Liverpool to chase the game from the outset.

Liverpool gradually grew into the contest, dominating possession and creating several chances, but United’s defence held firm. Cody Gakpo eventually found the breakthrough for the hosts in the 78th minute. Following a chaotic sequence in the box, Gakpo reacted quickest to a loose ball and side-footed it into the net, restoring parity and sending Anfield into a frenzy.