Two cricketers of the Australian Women's ODI World Cup squad allegedly molested in Indore

The players, who were horrified after the alleged incident, sent an emergency message to Danny Simmons, Australia's security officer. Danny said, "I was reading their message when one of the players called me, crying. She told me what had happened. We immediately dispatched a car and brought them safely to the hotel".

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia has expressed anger and disappointment with the alleged incident. As posted on X: “This is a deeply regrettable and isolated incident. India has always been known for its warmth, hospitality, and care towards all guests. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts. We appreciate the swift and effective action taken by the Madhya Pradesh Police in apprehending the accused. The law will take its due course to ensure justice is served. We will also review our existing safety protocols and strengthen them further, if necessary, to ensure such incidents are not repeated.”