Two cricketers of the Australian Women's ODI World Cup squad allegedly molested in Indore

While cricket fans have been enjoying the ride that the Women's ODI World Cup has been so far, a disturbing piece of reported news has shocked fans. According to certain reports, two members of the Australian women's cricket team were molested. The unfortunate incident allegedly took place on Thursday morning while they were walking from Hotel Radisson Blu at around 11 am to a cafe, The Neighborhood, located on the Khajrana Road, in Indore.
The players, who were horrified after the alleged incident, sent an emergency message to Danny Simmons, Australia's security officer. Danny said, "I was reading their message when one of the players called me, crying. She told me what had happened. We immediately dispatched a car and brought them safely to the hotel".
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia has expressed anger and disappointment with the alleged incident. As posted on X: “This is a deeply regrettable and isolated incident. India has always been known for its warmth, hospitality, and care towards all guests. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts. We appreciate the swift and effective action taken by the Madhya Pradesh Police in apprehending the accused. The law will take its due course to ensure justice is served. We will also review our existing safety protocols and strengthen them further, if necessary, to ensure such incidents are not repeated.”
An FIR has been filed based on the players' complaint at the MIG Police Station. The accused, who has been identified as Aqeel, has been arrested. He allegedly was on a bike when he followed the players and inappropriately touched one of the players before running away on his vehicle.
The additional DCP, Rajesh Dandotiya said following the arrest, "A case was registered on the basis of the complaint received from the Australian team's security officer. The accused was identified through CCTV footage and arrested within hours. He has a prior criminal record. We are examining any lapse in security protocol"
The management of the Australian Cricket team has also filed a complained as further investigation is awaited.