Sonia Raman makes history as first Indian head coach in WNBA with Seattle Storm

Seattle parted ways with former head coach Noelle Quinn last month after being knocked out of the playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces in the first round.

With this move, the New York Liberty remain the only WNBA team without a head coach. The Liberty chose not to renew Sandy Brondello’s contract following their first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Mercury, and Raman was also considered a candidate for that position.

The Storm roster could undergo major changes in the offseason, with All-Stars Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams, and Brittney Sykes all set to become unrestricted free agents. Many veteran players across the league are also expected to move teams once the new collective bargaining agreement (which include salary increases) is finalised.