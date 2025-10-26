Sonia Raman makes history as first Indian head coach in WNBA with Seattle Storm

New York Liberty assistant coach Sonia Raman has reached an agreement to become the new head coach of the Seattle Storm, according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday under condition of anonymity.
Raman previously spent four years as an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies before joining the Liberty this past season. Her hiring marks a historic milestone — she will become the first person of Indian descent to serve as a head coach in the WNBA
Seattle parted ways with former head coach Noelle Quinn last month after being knocked out of the playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces in the first round.
With this move, the New York Liberty remain the only WNBA team without a head coach. The Liberty chose not to renew Sandy Brondello’s contract following their first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Mercury, and Raman was also considered a candidate for that position.
The Storm roster could undergo major changes in the offseason, with All-Stars Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams, and Brittney Sykes all set to become unrestricted free agents. Many veteran players across the league are also expected to move teams once the new collective bargaining agreement (which include salary increases) is finalised.
"I think we're looking for a leader, someone who can manage a group and really establish a new identity," Storm general manager Talisa Rhea told press at the time.
"There's a lot of uncertainty, and we're entering a new chapter, just kind of league-wide, so excited for someone to really be able to put their mark on a team and build confidence, build team chemistry and build an identity on the court that will ultimately lead us to trying to compete for years to come," Rhea added.