Shreyas Iyer hospitalised in Sydney, parents apply for urgent visas

Shreyas Iyer’s parents have reportedly applied for emergency visas to Australia after the cricketer was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a Sydney hospital following internal bleeding caused by a ribcage injury during the third ODI against Australia.

In an update issued on Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Iyer remains under medical care in Sydney for a spleen laceration injury sustained while taking a diving catch in the match, which India went on to win by nine wickets.

"Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately.

"He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days, depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding," a source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Iyer was expected to be out of action for about three weeks, but the recovery period may now be longer.

"Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it's difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket," the source added.