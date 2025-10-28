PV Sindhu pulls out of BWF tour to focus on recovery from foot injury

"After consulting closely with my team and with the guidance of the incredible Dr. Pardiwala, we felt it was best for me to withdraw from all remaining BWF Tour events in 2025,” Sindhu said in a statement on Monday.

Sindhu mentioned that her recovery and training process is already in progress under the guidance of Dr. Wayne Lombard, with assistance from Nisha Rawat, Chetna, and her coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.

"The foot injury I sustained before the European leg has not fully recovered, and while it is never easy to accept, injuries are an inseparable part of every athlete’s journey. They test your resilience and patience, but they also spark the fire to come back stronger.”

SHe added, "Under the constant care of Dr. Wayne Lombard, the support of Nisha Rawat and Chetna, and the guidance of my coach Irwansyah, I am surrounded by a team that gives me strength every single day."

“Their belief in me fuels my own, and I feel motivated, grateful, and hungrier than ever for what lies ahead,” she said.

Following her early exit at the Paris Games, this year has also been challenging for Sindhu, marked by several first- and second-round exits. Her best performances came with quarterfinal finishes at the India Open Super 750, World Championships, and China Masters Super 750.

Last year, she narrowly missed out on a top-tier title at the Malaysia Masters, finishing as runner-up, but later clinched the Syed Modi International Super 300 in December.