Marco Andretti retires from racing, culminating an era for the Andretti family at the Indianapolis 500

Marco Andretti announced Wednesday that he is retiring from racing — a move that likely seals the fate of the long-standing “Andretti Curse” at the Indianapolis 500.
The 38-year-old grandson of racing legend Mario Andretti shared the news on social media, revealing that he won’t compete in next season’s Indianapolis 500. Instead, he plans to focus on his daughter, new business ventures, and his upcoming memoir titled Defending the Dynasty.
His decision means that, for the first time since 2005, the Indy 500 will not feature an Andretti on the grid.
“I’ve had some really fun times behind the wheel in a lot of different types of racing cars — a lot of great memories as well, mostly at the Indy 500,” Andretti wrote, noting that his 2024 start marked his 20th career appearance, ranking 12th all-time.
“I am very much at peace with the next chapter in my life after dedicating three decades to the sport,” he added.
Andretti also looked back on his memorable moments at the Indy 500, including the 2006 race where he battled his father, Michael, for the lead in the final laps. Then a rookie, Marco pulled off a late pass that seemed destined to give the family another victory — until Sam Hornish Jr. caught him at the finish line. The loss extended the “Andretti Curse,” which has lingered since Mario Andretti’s sole Indy 500 win in 1969.
“I am proud of my overall stats at the Indy 500. I had six very legitimate shots at victory with Andretti Autosport and ended up with 20% top-3 finishes at the Speedway,” Marco Andretti wrote. “It feels accomplishing to me to be able to retire having more podium finishes than my father Michael and the same as my grandfather Mario at the biggest race in the world.”
He added to his Indy 500 memories nearly being bumped from the field in 2011 and winning the pole in 2020.
“That is what the Indianapolis 500 produces: extremes on both ends. That is why I love and appreciate it so much,” he wrote.
Marco Andretti’s career includes two wins across 253 IndyCar starts over two decades. He made his debut at age 19, driving for his father’s team, now called Andretti Global, though Michael Andretti was bought out of the ownership group at the end of last season.
In 2021, Marco scaled back his racing commitments to focus solely on the Indianapolis 500 while exploring NASCAR and other motorsport ventures. With Michael no longer officially tied to the team, new owner Dan Towriss has no obligation to field Marco in future Indy 500s.
Marco’s final appearance at the famed race was among his most disappointing; he crashed on the fourth lap, leaving both Mario and Michael Andretti visibly dejected as yet another Indy heartbreak unfolded for the family.