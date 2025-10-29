Marco Andretti retires from racing, culminating an era for the Andretti family at the Indianapolis 500

Marco Andretti announced Wednesday that he is retiring from racing — a move that likely seals the fate of the long-standing “Andretti Curse” at the Indianapolis 500.

The 38-year-old grandson of racing legend Mario Andretti shared the news on social media, revealing that he won’t compete in next season’s Indianapolis 500. Instead, he plans to focus on his daughter, new business ventures, and his upcoming memoir titled Defending the Dynasty.

His decision means that, for the first time since 2005, the Indy 500 will not feature an Andretti on the grid.

“I’ve had some really fun times behind the wheel in a lot of different types of racing cars — a lot of great memories as well, mostly at the Indy 500,” Andretti wrote, noting that his 2024 start marked his 20th career appearance, ranking 12th all-time.

“I am very much at peace with the next chapter in my life after dedicating three decades to the sport,” he added.