Here's the recap from Gameweek 3 of the 2025-26 Premier League season

The third gameweek in the Premier League delivered high drama, stunning upsets and moments of brilliance that shifted early-season momentum across the table. From Dominik Szoboszlai’s thunderous free-kick that edged Liverpool past Arsenal, to Brighton’s shock victory over Manchester City, the weekend was packed with storylines. Chelsea climbed to the summit with a composed win, while Sunderland continued to surprise. Here's a match-by-match breakdown of all the action.
Chelsea produced a strong display at Stamford Bridge, comfortably beating Fulham 2–0. João Pedro opened the scoring with a composed finish and Enzo Fernández added a second to seal the win. The Blues dominated possession and created the better chances throughout. This victory helps cement Chelsea’s status as early contenders in the league.
Manchester United 3-2 Burnley
In a rollercoaster at Old Trafford, Manchester United took the lead via an own goal from Josh Cullen. Lyle Foster equalised for the visitors, but Bryan Mbeumo restored United’s lead just two minutes later. Jaidon Anthony struck again to level, before Bruno Fernandes calmly dispatched a stoppage-time penalty for the dramatic winner.
Sunderland secured a dramatic 2–1 victory over Brentford at the Stadium of Light. Brentford initially took the lead through Igor Thiago after Kevin Schade's penalty was saved, but Sunderland fought back. Enzo Le Fee converted a penalty to equalise and Wilson Isidor struck in stoppage time to seal the win. The late goals underline Sunderland’s resilience and determination, keeping their strong early-season form intact.
Bournemouth produced a surprise victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, winning 1–0 thanks to Evanilson’s decisive strike. Spurs struggled to break down a well-organised defensive setup, while the visitors were clinical with the one chance they created. The win provides Bournemouth with a confidence boost, and raises questions over Tottenham’s attacking rhythm as they look to find their footing in the campaign.
Everton claimed a dramatic 3–2 win at Molineux against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Beto gave Everton an early lead, but Wolves fought back through Hee-Chan Hwang. Everton then regained control with goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, before Rodrigo Gomes pulled one back for Wolves. Despite the late reply, Everton held on, with Jack Grealish’s creativity and two assists proving crucial in securing all three points.
Leeds and Newcastle played out a goalless stalemate at Elland Road. Both teams focused on defensive solidity, resulting in a match with few clear-cut chances. Neither side could make the breakthrough, leaving the points shared. While not the most thrilling game, it demonstrated both teams’ organisational discipline and gives each a platform to build on for upcoming fixtures.
Brighton stunned Manchester City with a late 2–1 comeback at the Amex Stadium. Erling Haaland gave City the lead in the first half, but James Milner leveled from the penalty spot before Brajan Gruda struck a late winner to seal the victory. The win highlights Brighton’s resilience and tactical awareness, while City are left to reflect on their shaky start and missed chances.
West Ham secured a comfortable 3–0 victory at the City Ground, earning their first Premier League win of the season. Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring late, followed by Lucas Paquetá converting a penalty after a foul on Crysencio Summerville. Callum Wilson wrapped up the victory in stoppage time, heading in a cross from El Hadji Malick Diouf. The late surge provided a much-needed morale boost for Graham Potter’s side.
Liverpool narrowly beat Arsenal 1–0 at Anfield, thanks to a brilliant free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai. The home side controlled large portions of the game and despite Arsenal defending well, they were unable to create clear chances. The win keeps Liverpool unbeaten and top of the table, while Arsenal face an early test to rediscover their attacking rhythm.
Crystal Palace secured a convincing 3–0 win at Villa Park, ending Aston Villa’s 19-match unbeaten home streak. Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring from a penalty after a foul on Daichi Kamada, Marc Guéhi added a brilliant strike from outside the box to double the lead and Ismaïla Sarr sealed the victory with a close-range header. The result boosts Palace’s confidence, while Villa remain winless and goalless after three games.
