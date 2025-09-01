Here's the recap from Gameweek 3 of the 2025-26 Premier League season

Chelsea 2–0 Fulham

Chelsea produced a strong display at Stamford Bridge, comfortably beating Fulham 2–0. João Pedro opened the scoring with a composed finish and Enzo Fernández added a second to seal the win. The Blues dominated possession and created the better chances throughout. This victory helps cement Chelsea’s status as early contenders in the league.

Manchester United 3-2 Burnley

In a rollercoaster at Old Trafford, Manchester United took the lead via an own goal from Josh Cullen. Lyle Foster equalised for the visitors, but Bryan Mbeumo restored United’s lead just two minutes later. Jaidon Anthony struck again to level, before Bruno Fernandes calmly dispatched a stoppage-time penalty for the dramatic winner.

Sunderland 2–1 Brentford

Sunderland secured a dramatic 2–1 victory over Brentford at the Stadium of Light. Brentford initially took the lead through Igor Thiago after Kevin Schade's penalty was saved, but Sunderland fought back. Enzo Le Fee converted a penalty to equalise and Wilson Isidor struck in stoppage time to seal the win. The late goals underline Sunderland’s resilience and determination, keeping their strong early-season form intact.