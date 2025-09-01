ICC Women’s ODI World Cup: Champions to get biggest pay cheque in tournament history

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will begin on September 30, 2025 and will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. However, ICC announced that there will be a massive hike in the prize money awarded this year.
As announced on September 1, 2025, the prize money for the champions has been increased to ₹39.55 crore ($4.48 million) from ₹11.65 crore ($1.32 million).
The total prize money at the 13th edition of the tournament has been fixed at ₹122.5 crore approximately ($13.88 million).
The governing body of the international organisation gave a statement regarding the announcement of the hiked prize money. They said, "The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced a staggering four-fold increase in prize money for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 to be hosted by India from September 30 to November 2, 2025. The ICC sets a new benchmark for women's cricket as champions walk away with a record $4.48 million in prize money."
The body added, "The increased prize money aligns with the ICC's strategy to focus on the growth of the women's game and a decision to introduce pay parity was announced ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024".
The move is meant to encourage women's cricket and increase visibility. Jay Shah, ICC Chairman lauded the welcome change and said that this was an important milestone in women's cricket.
The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be played among eight teams: India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
The tournament will be played across five venues, Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai and Visakhapatnam in India and Colombo in Sri Lanka. Beginning on September 30, the tournament will draw to a close on November 2, 2025.