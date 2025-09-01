ICC Women’s ODI World Cup: Champions to get biggest pay cheque in tournament history

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will begin on September 30, 2025 and will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. However, ICC announced that there will be a massive hike in the prize money awarded this year.

As announced on September 1, 2025, the prize money for the champions has been increased to ₹39.55 crore ($4.48 million) from ₹11.65 crore ($1.32 million).

The total prize money at the 13th edition of the tournament has been fixed at ₹122.5 crore approximately ($13.88 million).

ICC to give massive prize money at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

