Isak set to move in hectic final hours of European soccer’s transfer window

Liverpool has already spent nearly 300 million pounds ($400 million) in this transfer window – more than any other team in Europe — to revamp its team, signing Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz, young French striker Hugo Ekitike and full backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, among others.

Two of the world’s top goalkeepers might be on the move, too.

Donnarumma hasn’t played for Paris Saint-Germain this season and reports have linked the Italy international with a transfer to Manchester City as a replacement for Ederson, who has been the No. 1 for Pep Guardiola’s team since 2017.

Martinez, Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalie, was left out of Aston Villa’s team at the weekend and could also be set to leave. Villa is expected to be active on deadline day and has already signed former Manchester United center back Victor Lindelof on a free transfer.

Most Premier League clubs appear to be still in the market for players in what has been one of the most chaotic transfer windows in history.

Among them is Newcastle, which will likely need further backup to replace Isak if he departs. On Saturday, Germany striker Nick Woltemade became Newcastle’s record signing after joining from Stuttgart for a reported fee that could total 69 million pounds ($93 million) and British media are reporting Brentford striker Yoane Wissa could move to St. James’ Park, too.