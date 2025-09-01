Why does Coco Gauff have a new serve at the US Open?

Coco Gauff has had a successful tournament so far. On Saturday, she beat Poland's Magdalena Frech, 6-3, 6-1 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and advanced on to the fourth round of the U.S Open 2025.

During her match with the Polish tennis player, Coco made some impressing serves, showing major improvement from her previous game. In a post match statement, US Open's Jonathon Braden said, "Gauff broke five times and landed 76% of her first serves. Most notably, the 2023 US Open champion dropped her serve only once and donated just four double faults, half of her second-round tally".

Coco Gauff was herself content with how she played the match to advance to the next round. Her next match up will indeed be challenging but Coco seems to be prepared to face anything.

Coco Gauff will look to secure a place in the quarter-finals as she is all set to face two-time US Open champion, Naomi Osaka. The 21-year old will look to implement more of the new serving techniques she has been trained in in one of the biggest stages tennis has.