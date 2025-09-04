India jerseys see huge drop in price after fantasy cricket brand exits as lead sponsor

The Indian government has banned online real-money gaming recently and that has caused Indian cricket's lead sponsor, Dream11 to exit before expected. Consequently, Indian cricket's official jersey partner, Adidas, is running huge discounts on their websites.
The prices of the FW24 India Cricket T20 International jersey have dropped to as low as ₹1,199 from ₹5,999 with Adidas offering discounts upto 80%. on their official online store.
India's cricket jerseys see massive drop in price following its lead and title sponsor, Dream11's sudden exit after the government banned real-money gaming.
The FW24 India Cricket T20 International jersey had 'Dream11' printed on them and both the mens' and women's jerseys are heavily discounted.
Dream11 formally ended their agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in August. In 2023, Dream11 signed a sponsorship deal of ₹358 which was supposed to last till 2026.
This premature and abrupt end of the sponsorship agreement was a fallout of the Indian government's ban on real-money games. Following the legislation, India will no longer bear the name of the fantasy sports company on their jerseys and so Adidas has been offering huge discounts to clear their stock.
The BCCI is currently on the hunt of a new sponsor. Until then, India's cricket jerseys will not have names of any official sponsors.
The Asia Cup is set to begin on September 10 in Dubai and will conclude on September 28. India will participate in the tournament without a commercial sponsor.