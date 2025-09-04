India jerseys see huge drop in price after fantasy cricket brand exits as lead sponsor

The Indian government has banned online real-money gaming recently and that has caused Indian cricket's lead sponsor, Dream11 to exit before expected. Consequently, Indian cricket's official jersey partner, Adidas, is running huge discounts on their websites.

The prices of the FW24 India Cricket T20 International jersey have dropped to as low as ₹1,199 from ₹5,999 with Adidas offering discounts upto 80%. on their official online store.

The FW24 India Cricket T20 International jersey had 'Dream11' printed on them and both the mens' and women's jerseys are heavily discounted.