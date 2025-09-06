AJ Lee returns to WWE after a decade

In the final segment of this week's Friday Night Smackdown, CM Punk was struggling to battle it out with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. At one point, CM Punk announced that he had someone in mind who could take on Becky Lynch.

With AJ Lee's signature music playing, anticipation grew among those present at the Arena. Soon after, the Black Widow came out to the ring for the first time since 2015 and fans went crazy.

AJ Lee stepped into the ring where a perplexed Becky Lynch stood. AJ Lee broke into a brawl with Becky Lynch with CM Punk retreating. AJ Lee fought Becky Lynch who, along with her husband, Seth Rollins, were extremely taken aback by the sudden entry and retreated soon.

In a special moment, CM Punk shared a hug with his wife inside the ring to commemorate her comeback. Now that AJ Lee is back, she and CM Punk are expected to be a team as they battle it out with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza.