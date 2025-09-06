Bill Belichick bans Patriots scouts from coming to UNC; here's what we know

According to multiple reports, American football coach, Bill Belichick has banned The New England Patriots team from visiting the UNC football team, The North Carolina Tar Heels.
Bill Belichick, who is currently the head coach of The North Carolina Tar Heels, assumed the same position for The New England Patriots scouts 24 long seasons (2000-2023).
The New England Patriots have been refused access to UNC following an alleged ban by head coach, Bill Belichick. Bill has had tensions with Patriots owner, Robert Kraft since he left the Patriots scouts in January, 2024.
During a June podcast appearance, Robert Kraft had talked about the risk that was involved in hiring Bill Belichick back in 2000 as the New England Patriots head coach. However, he agreed that the team "did okay" even though his decision was being questioned.
Bill Belichick did not maintain his silence. In a statement to a media outlet, Bill had responded to the statement made by his former employer. "As I told Robert multiple times through the years, I took a big risk by taking the New England Patriots head coaching job. I already had an opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Jets, but the ownership situation was unstable", he said.
Belichick's tenure in New England included 17 AFC East titles, nine conference championships, and six Super Bowl victories. Belichick added, "I'd say when we had our best years in New England, we had fewer people and more of a direct vision. And as that expanded, it became harder to be successful".
While the reports of the alleged ban have not yet been confirmed, it is clear that there is a bit of tension still left between Bill Belichick and his former team.
Bill Belichick's team, UNC, also lost their opening game of the season to TCU on Monday.
