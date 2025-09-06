Bill Belichick bans Patriots scouts from coming to UNC; here's what we know

According to multiple reports, American football coach, Bill Belichick has banned The New England Patriots team from visiting the UNC football team, The North Carolina Tar Heels.

Bill Belichick, who is currently the head coach of The North Carolina Tar Heels, assumed the same position for The New England Patriots scouts 24 long seasons (2000-2023).

The New England Patriots have been refused access to UNC following an alleged ban by head coach, Bill Belichick. Bill has had tensions with Patriots owner, Robert Kraft since he left the Patriots scouts in January, 2024.

During a June podcast appearance, Robert Kraft had talked about the risk that was involved in hiring Bill Belichick back in 2000 as the New England Patriots head coach. However, he agreed that the team "did okay" even though his decision was being questioned.