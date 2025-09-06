Kylian Mbappé’s France beats Ukraine to start World Cup qualifying

Mbappé has never played at a World Cup that Italy qualified for, and the four-time champion got an essential 5-0 home win over Estonia seeking to end its absence from the biggest stage since 2014.

Italy avoided losing more ground to group leader Norway, which did not play Friday, though it took until a 20th goal attempt and 58 minutes to break the deadlock through a Moise Kean header. In the same group, Israel won at Moldova 4-0.

Switzerland and Greece got off to fast starts to their qualifying campaigns, racing to four-goal leads at halftime.

Switzerland ended as a 4-0 winner over Kosovo and Greece beat Belarus 5-1 after highly touted 17-year-old Kostas Karetsas took less than three minutes to score in his World Cup qualifying debut.

Sweden was twice pegged back in a 2-2 draw at Slovenia — which leveled for the second time in the 90th — while leaving Liverpool’s record new signing Alexander Isak on the bench after his delayed start to the season.

Croatia, a beaten finalist and semifinalist at the past two World Cups, won at the Faeroe Islands by just 1-0 for a third straight win. The group-leading Czech Republic won at Montenegro 2-0.

Denmark was held to 0-0 at home by Scotland in the group that Greece now leads.

Only first-place teams in the 12 European qualifying groups in November advance direct to the finals tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Runners-up go to playoff brackets in March.

Mbappé’s back

His 51st career goal for France tied Thierry Henry’s career total in 32 fewer games. Only Olivier Giroud with 57 has more.

“Big up, Titi. But I want to overtake you now,” Mbappé quipped. “No, it’s an honor.”

This goal was made at Real Madrid. Mbappé took a long pass from deep in the France half by his club teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni before outclassing Illia Zabarnyi, the new Paris Saint-Germain signing.

Two minutes earlier, Zabarnyi’s club teammate Ousmane Dembélé limped off with what seemed to be a right hamstring injury just 12 days before PSG begins the defense of its Champions League title. Dembélé lasted less than 35 minutes on the France wing after going on for the second half.

France survived a wild two minutes midway through the second half. Ibrahima Konaté’s header from under the crossbar stopped Artem Dovbyk’s looping header leveling the score, then Ukraine struck the post of France’s goal.

A shot across the goalmouth was deviated by the head of Zabarnyi standing in front of goal and the ball rebounded hard and fast to safety.

Ukraine staged the game in neutral Poland, at Wroclaw, because of security concerns at home during the full military invasion by Russia.