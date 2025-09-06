US Open Men's Final 2025: Stage is set for another Alcaraz-Sinner thriller

Get ready for another Sincaraz thriller! Italy's Jannik Sinner and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz are currently ruling tennis and are all set to face each other in the US Open men's singles final this Sunday.
Both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz emerged winners in the semi-finals to meet each other for a third consecutive Grand Slam final. The two have already played finals against each other on clay and grass courts (Roland Garros and Wimbledon respectively). Now, they will look to settle scores at the hard court tournament.
The US Open men's singles final will take place on Sunday, September 7, at 11:30 pm (IST). Arthur Ashe Stadium will be the venue for the historic final.
The Sinner-Acaraz rivalry will get a new stage during Sunday's US Open final. With Jannik and Carlos being the World No 1 and World No 2 respectively, they have made history following their semifinal wins.
This is the first time in the Open Era that two players will compete against each other for three straight Grand Slam final in a singular season. Previously, they have battled it out at the Roland Garros (French Open) and Wimbledon finals this year.
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz impressed during their semifinal match ups. Carlos beat tennis giant Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2 during Friday's semifinal to secure his place in the US Open final. Soon after, Jannik defeated Auger-Aliassime to reach his second consecutive US Open final.
For the last few years, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have ushered in a new era of greatness with their rivalry growing stronger everyday. The two have been winning almost all major trophies and are well on their way to etch their names in tennis history.
With Carlos having five Grand Slam titles to his name (US Open 2022, Wimbledon 2023 and 2024, French Open 2024 and 2025), Jannik has four titles (Australian Open 2024 and 2025 US Open 2024, Wimbledon 2025) so far.
Jannik Sinner, 24 and Carlos Alcaraz, 22 fuelled their rivalry with their alternate Grand Slam wins in thrilling finals earlier this year. Carlos won the French Open in June after a neck and neck final that lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes. This was the longest Roland Garros final in history.
Coming back from a difficult defeat, Jannik was crowned the Wimbledon men's champion in July, ending Carlos's streak in the competition, who had won the previous two editions.
The upcoming final, which will also mark the end of Grand Slam tournaments for the year, will be another exhibition of greatness as the two young talents battle it out in a much-awaited final. It will also be instrumental in deciding their world rankings.
As the world waits with bated breath to watch another historic Grand Slam final, it is safe to say that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have solidified their positions among the top tennis players who have a lot more to give to tennis in the years to come.
