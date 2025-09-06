US Open Men's Final 2025: Stage is set for another Alcaraz-Sinner thriller

Get ready for another Sincaraz thriller! Italy's Jannik Sinner and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz are currently ruling tennis and are all set to face each other in the US Open men's singles final this Sunday.

Both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz emerged winners in the semi-finals to meet each other for a third consecutive Grand Slam final. The two have already played finals against each other on clay and grass courts (Roland Garros and Wimbledon respectively). Now, they will look to settle scores at the hard court tournament.

The US Open men's singles final will take place on Sunday, September 7, at 11:30 pm (IST). Arthur Ashe Stadium will be the venue for the historic final.

Sinner-Alcaraz 3.0 at the US Open Final

The Sinner-Acaraz rivalry will get a new stage during Sunday's US Open final. With Jannik and Carlos being the World No 1 and World No 2 respectively, they have made history following their semifinal wins.

This is the first time in the Open Era that two players will compete against each other for three straight Grand Slam final in a singular season. Previously, they have battled it out at the Roland Garros (French Open) and Wimbledon finals this year.