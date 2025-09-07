Lionel Messi opens up about the future after final Argentina match on home soil

On September 4, 2025, 8 pm (ART), Argentina hosted Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires for a World Cup Qualifier match. The night felt something different, with fans chanting and holding up giant tifos - all celebrating one man: Lionel Andres Messi.

On Thursday night in Buenos Aires, Lionel Messi probably played his final match for his national team on home soil, in front of the home crowd.

In true LM10 style, Messi scored two goals (39', 80') and put on quite the Messi show during Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela. Lautaro Martinez scored the third (76'). After the match, the Argentina captain opened up about his future plans and possible retirement.

Will there be Messi magic at the World Cup 2026?

With the brace on Thursday, Lionel Messi has now scored 114 goals for Argentina in 194 games. The World Champion has played at five editions of the FIFA World Cup (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022), and finally won the ultimate trophy in 2022 at Qatar.