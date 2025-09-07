Lionel Messi opens up about the future after final Argentina match on home soil

On September 4, 2025, 8 pm (ART), Argentina hosted Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires for a World Cup Qualifier match. The night felt something different, with fans chanting and holding up giant tifos - all celebrating one man: Lionel Andres Messi.
On Thursday night in Buenos Aires, Lionel Messi probably played his final match for his national team on home soil, in front of the home crowd.
In true LM10 style, Messi scored two goals (39', 80') and put on quite the Messi show during Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela. Lautaro Martinez scored the third (76'). After the match, the Argentina captain opened up about his future plans and possible retirement.
With the brace on Thursday, Lionel Messi has now scored 114 goals for Argentina in 194 games. The World Champion has played at five editions of the FIFA World Cup (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022), and finally won the ultimate trophy in 2022 at Qatar.
On Thursday, Lionel Messi was seen in tears during warm-up on the night that brought on years worth of memories not just for him, but all his fans too. During the national anthem, he was joined by his three sons: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, to commemorate the special occasion.
With rumours about a possible retirement, fans and critics have been wondering whether Lionel Messi will be a part of the 2026 World Cup squad as Argentina hopes to defend their title.
Following the match against Venezuela, when asked about his participation in the upcoming World in North America, the eight-time Ballon d'Or said, "Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don't think I'll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it."
The Inter Miami star further added, "But well, we're almost there, so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, match by match. That's it, taking it day by day, going by how I feel".
Nothing has been decided yet, and only time will tell if Lionel Messi, 38 will play his sixth World Cup next year. While fans would want nothing more than to see their legend play on for years, Messi got the end he always wanted.
The former Barcelona legend believes that "everything we lived was beautiful” and said, "Being able to end this way here in Argentina is what I always dreamed of, to end it with my people. For many years I felt the love in Barcelona, and my dream was to have that here as well in my country, in Argentina".
Despite Lionel Messi calling this the end, there is no fixed date of retirement as of now. The World Cup is still a few months away, and Messi is taking his time to take any final decision about the World Cup or retirement. "Match by match, I'll finish the season, then I'll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So, we'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I'll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide", the most capped player of Argentina said.
Argentina have sealed their position at the top of the South American World Cup Qualifiers group and are surely going to be at the 2026 World Cup. The Albiceleste will face Ecuador on September 9 in their final Qualifier match, which Messi will sit out.
