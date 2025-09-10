Serbia vs England: Total dominance as Three Lions hit five

England maintain perfect record in the World Cup qualifiers

After the interval, England picked up where they left off. Defender Ezri Konsa reacted quickly to a spilled shot, slotting in the third goal. Serbia’s evening worsened in the 72nd minute when captain Nikola Milenković was shown a straight red card for a last-man foul on Kane. England capitalised on the numerical advantage almost immediately, as Marc Guéhi volleyed home from the resulting set-piece to make it 4-0.

In stoppage time, substitute Marcus Rashford added the finishing touch with a confidently taken penalty, sealing an emphatic result for the Three Lions.

The victory extends England’s perfect record in Group K, with five wins from five and no goals conceded so far. The result not only moves them closer to qualification but also reaffirms their status as serious contenders on the global stage.

However, the match was not without incident. Play was briefly halted when laser pointers were aimed at England players including Konsa and Reece James. The situation escalated further with crowd trouble and politically charged chants, prompting a short evacuation of children from the stands. Authorities also intervened to remove offensive banners from the crowd before the match resumed.

Despite the off-field tensions, England’s performance was professional and clinical. With the squad showing depth and sharpness in all areas, coach Thomas Tuchel will be pleased with how the team is shaping up as the road to 2026 continues.

