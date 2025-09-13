WWE Smackdown: Results and recaps for September 12, 2025

Friday night's spectacular show was opened Brock Lesnar as R-Truth welcomed him back. R-Truth questioned Brock about his famous rivalry with John Cena. Following some banter, Brock Lesnar delivered a F5 TO R-Truth but ripped his pants in the process. However, he was not embarrassed and danced in front of the crowd.

In another segment, B-Fab challenged Giulia for the Women's United States Championship but ended up being beaten up by her and Kiana James. Michin came to B-Fab's rescue and saved her from further attacks.

Backstage, Sami Zayn discussed his fight with Rey Fenix. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes suddenly challenged Zayn to a fight next week. After the main event, Cody Rhodes appeared out of the blue just as Drew McIntyre was preparing to kick Randy Orton in the head.

Amidst all this, SmackDown's general manager, Nick Aldis shared that Charlotte Flair had been injured.

WWE SmackDown, also known as Friday Night SmackDown airs live every Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).