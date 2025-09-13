Sports

WWE Smackdown: Results and recaps for September 12, 2025

With another surprising turn of events, Brock Lesnar returns to WWE
On Friday, September 12, WWE saw another comeback after AJ Lee as Brock Lesnar returned to Friday Night SmackDown. Brock is all set to fight the legendary John Cena at Wrestlepalooza next weekend.

Results and recap from Friday Night SmackDown

September 12 saw a lot happening on WWE Smackdown. Tiffany Stratton fought Jade Cargill, ending in a double count out. With this, Tiffany was able to defend her Women's Championship.

In what was an open challenge from Sami Zayn, kept his title of the United States Championship after defeating Rey Fenix via pinfall. In the night's main event, Drew McIntyre defeated longtime rival Randy Orton via pinfall.

Friday night's spectacular show was opened Brock Lesnar as R-Truth welcomed him back. R-Truth questioned Brock about his famous rivalry with John Cena. Following some banter, Brock Lesnar delivered a F5 TO R-Truth but ripped his pants in the process. However, he was not embarrassed and danced in front of the crowd.

In another segment, B-Fab challenged Giulia for the Women's United States Championship but ended up being beaten up by her and Kiana James. Michin came to B-Fab's rescue and saved her from further attacks.

Backstage, Sami Zayn discussed his fight with Rey Fenix. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes suddenly challenged Zayn to a fight next week. After the main event, Cody Rhodes appeared out of the blue just as Drew McIntyre was preparing to kick Randy Orton in the head.

Amidst all this, SmackDown's general manager, Nick Aldis shared that Charlotte Flair had been injured.

WWE SmackDown, also known as Friday Night SmackDown airs live every Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

