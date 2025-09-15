Bengals QB Joe Burrow to have surgery on left toe and miss 3 months: Report

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will undergo surgery on his injured left toe and is expected to be out for three months, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not expected to announce until coach Zac Taylor’s news conference later Monday.

It is Burrow’s third major injury in his six seasons since being the top overall pick in the 2020 draft and a major blow to Cincinnati, which is off to its first 2-0 start since 2018 and has postseason aspirations after missing the playoffs the past two seasons.

Burrow left the Bengals’ locker room on crutches and wearing a boot on his left foot after injuring his toe during the second quarter of Cincinnati’s 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Burrow was sacked by Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead for a 5-yard loss at the Bengals 35-yard line with 9:02 remaining in the first half. It was the second time Burrow had been sacked in the game.

Burrow went into the sideline medical tent. He came out and walked briefly with a limp before heading to the locker room.