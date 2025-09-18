Lionel Messi and Inter Miami near deal to extend contract through at least 2026

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are reviewing the final details of a contract extension that would keep the Argentine soccer great with the club into at least 2026 and possibly beyond, a person with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.

The talks on what will be structured as a multi-year deal have been ongoing for months, the person said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Messi nor the team has revealed details.

Inter Miami did not respond to a request for comment. ESPN and USA Today both reported Wednesday that the deal was close to being finalized.

Inter Miami has been pushing for Messi to re-sign for some time for countless reasons, but one is that the team desperately wants him to still be on the roster when its new stadium near Miami International Airport is supposed to be opened next year. The team has been selling ticket packages and taking deposits on seats in the new park for more than a year, and it’s reasonable to think that demand for such seats would be lower if Messi was no longer on the team.