Caitlin Clark says she was fined $200 for social media post about referees

Caitlin Clark said referees couldn’t stop her Indiana Fever. The WNBA made her pay for it.
The Fever’s All-Star guard, who is sidelined for the postseason with a right groin injury, posted on social media Saturday that she was fined $200 for tweeting “Refs couldn’t stop us” after Indiana’s Game 2 win over Atlanta in the first round of the playoffs.
“Got fined $200 for this lol,” she wrote on X, adding a series of crying laughter emojis. “BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
The Fever open the WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.
Clark’s post was then quoted by fellow injured Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham, who was quick to offer her support to the young star.
“That’s really gonna break the bank for her. Starting a GoFundMe now!” Cunningham wrote on X.
The WNBA typically doesn’t announce when players are fined. The WNBA’s fine on Clark comes at a time when the league’s officiating is under increased scrutiny.
During the Fever–Dream series, several refereeing decisions drew criticism. In Game 1, Fever head coach Stephanie White used both of her challenges early to successfully reverse calls against Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston. Later in the fourth quarter, she was assessed a technical foul for disputing a missed call.
By imposing fines for public comments on officiating, the league reinforces its stance on maintaining professionalism and deterring negative discourse around referees.
Considered underdogs heading into the postseason, the Fever shocked the third-seeded Atlanta Dream by clinching the best-of-three series 2-1. The victory is a landmark achievement, ending a decade-long semifinal drought for the franchise. White has repeatedly highlighted mental toughness and collective effort as the team’s foundation—qualities that were evident throughout the series.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.