Ex-Juventus president Andrea Agnelli granted plea bargain that could lead to his soccer return

A judge has approved a plea bargain deal for former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, and has given him a 20-month suspended sentence in a false accounting case. This decision could pave the way for his return to football once his current sports ban ends next month.

The case, launched in 2021 after prosecutors began probing Juventus’ finances, played a major role in Agnelli’s exit from the 36-time Serie A champions.

As part of the settlement, former vice president Pavel Nedved received a 14-month suspended sentence, while ex-sporting director Fabio Paratici was handed 18 months. Former CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, however, was acquitted by the Rome court, which took over the case after it was initially opened in Turin.

Juventus, publicly traded on the Milan stock exchange, was fined €156,000 ($183,000) and agreed to pay just over €1 million ($1.2 million) to roughly 75 investors.