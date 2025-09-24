NFL to renegotiate $111B TV rights deal as early as 2026

“I think our partners would want to sit down and talk to us at any time, and we continue to dialogue with them,” Goodell told CNBC. “Obviously, it’s not going to happen this year. But it could happen as early as next year. That could happen.”

Any move to renegotiate early would need agreement from all five existing partners, Disney, Comcast’s NBCUniversal, Paramount, Amazon, and Fox. When reports of the potential talks surfaced, none of the companies provided Reuters with a comment.

For broadcasters, the idea presents both opportunities and challenges. Extending rights would lock in the NFL, still one of the strongest draws for live television. But it would also come with steeper costs at a time when many media companies are already focused on tightening budgets.

“There probably will be companies that don’t exist today that will merge to create new competitive bidders,” former CBS Sports President Neal Pilson, who founded a sports media consulting firm said in 2024. “Other deals, like the NBA, are a data point, but the NFL is its own marketplace. The programming is the honey. It’s all driven by the popularity of the NFL."