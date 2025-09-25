Romain Grosjean to drive an F1 car five years after Bahrain crash

Romain Grosjean is set to drive a Formula 1 car for the first time since his infamous 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix crash when he takes part in a test with Haas at Mugello on Friday, piloting their 2023-spec machine.

For the occasion, Grosjean will wear a special-edition helmet featuring drawings from his three children. It was originally intended for what would have been his final race of the 2020 season in Abu Dhabi, but he never got the chance to use it after the Bahrain accident.

Romain Grosjean to make Haas F1 return at Mugello test

His car split in half and caught fire after embedding into the barrier, leaving him with burns and forcing him to miss the last two races of the year. Without a seat for 2021, he then moved away from F1.

Now, five years later, Grosjean returns through an invitation from Haas, the team he represented from 2016 to 2020, as part of a Testing of Previous Car (TPC) session with their VF-23.

Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu, who previously worked with Grosjean as his race engineer at Lotus, will once again engineer him during the Mugello test.