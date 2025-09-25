Top tennis players ask more from Grand Slam tournaments

The players who sent out the letter have Larry Scott, former chairman and CEO of the WTA women's tennis tour, as their consultant. Larry Scott has met with the respective federations of the four Grand Slams all of whom have replied to the July 30 letter.

On August 18, the U.S Tennis Association that runs he U.S Open, responded saying, "As you are aware, we have always been willing to increase compensation for players — as evidenced by the 57% growth of the U.S. Open purse over the past five years — particularly when additional collaboration on the part of the players helps to create additional revenue. For example, this year's significant increase in compensation to $90 million reflects the addition of an extra day to the main draw singles competition and the resulting contribution made by players".

The letter was co-signed by Brian Vahaly, the group's interim co-CEO, and Stacey Allaster, the USTA's chief executive of professional tennis.

The other federations that Larry Scott had a meeting with were, the All England Club, which runs Wimbledon, the French Tennis Federation, in charge of Roland-Garros and Tennis Australia, which runs the Australian Open.