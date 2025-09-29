Asia Cup 2025 final: Pakistan captain Salman Agha says Suryakumar Yadav disrespected cricket

Salman claimed that Suryakumar has been a different person in public when it came to exchanging courtesy compared to how he behaved in private.

"He shook hands with me in private at the start of the tournament, both at the pre-tournament press conference, and when we met in the referee's meeting. But when they're out in the world in front of the cameras, they don't shake our hands.

"I'm sure he's following the instructions he's been given, but if it was up to him, he'd shake hands with me."

Salman tried to justify Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi's decision to stand on the presentation dais before walking away with the trophy. He said India were not awarded the trophy as they didn't want to collect it from the PCB chief.

"Everything that happened today was a consequence of all that happened (before). Of course, the ACC president will give the trophy to the winners. If you won't take the trophy from him, how will you get it?" he countered.

He felt that at some point this kind of things needs to stop.

"This is the first time I've ever seen this happen. Whatever happened in this tournament was very bad, and I hope it stops at some stage because it's bad for cricket."

The Pakistan captain said these kind of incidents will set a wrong example for budding cricketers.

"I'm not just a Pakistan captain, I'm a cricket fan. If a kid is watching in India or Pakistan, we're not sending them a good message."

Why it unfolded the way it did is a question only India should answer, Salman said.

"People think of us as role models, but if we're behaving like this, we're not inspiring them. What happened shouldn't have happened, but you should ask the people (of India) responsible for this rather than me."

While concluding his press conference, Salman, apparently in an afterthought, claimed that the match fees of the entire Pakistan team will be donated to the families of those who died during the 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Asia Cup was being held in the backdrop of border tensions between India and Pakistan after 26 tourists were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam earlier this year leading to military action by India under Operation Sindoor.