Eagles send a message to the NFL and the 31 other teams with the fake tush push

Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles sent a message to the NFL and the 31 other teams in Week 4.

The reigning Super Bowl champions don’t need a tush push to win. And for those who consider it a boring play, now there’s a new twist. The fake makes it even more difficult for opponents to stop and more interesting to watch.

Facing a team that had their number and one that actually had some success against Philadelphia’s signature play, Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo mixed things up.

The Eagles scored on a pair of QB sneak fakes in Sunday's win

Saquon Barkley scored a touchdown on a fake tush push and Jalen Hurts tossed an underhanded TD pass on a variation of it in a 31-25 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

With the NFL instructing officials to make sure offensive linemen don’t start early on the play and widespread talk that it needs to be banned after owners fell two votes short of eliminating it in the offseason, the Eagles got creative. In the process, they gave defenses another wrinkle to worry about.