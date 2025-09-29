Paris Olympics and Paralympics cost French state 6.6bn euros, as per national audit body

Auditors estimated the Games added only +0.07 percentage points to France’s 2024 GDP, even after including indirect effects. They noted that high inflation reduced the impact of infrastructure investment beforehand, while tourism gains were partly offset by regular visitors staying away. Long-term economic benefits remain unclear.

On security, the report highlighted both successes and challenges. While operations were mostly effective despite sabotage of high-speed rail lines on opening day, actual security costs reached €1.44 billion — far above projections. The Interior Ministry defended the overruns, citing the unique challenges of safeguarding an opening ceremony on the Seine and heightened threat levels.

The findings coincide with mounting opposition to France’s 2030 Winter Olympics in the Alps. Critics have filed lawsuits seeking a public debate over the project, which will be split between Alpine ski resorts and Nice on the Mediterranean. The organizing committee has budgeted €2 billion for operations, with construction expenses — including a new ice arena in Nice — set to come on top.